FIRST ALERT DAY on Thursday as snow moves in then becomes a rain/snow mix

By Robert Shiels | November 14, 2018 at 4:29 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 4:29 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - With wintry weather moving in, Thursday will be a FIRST ALERT DAY.

Expect a snow to rain/snow mix. But don’t worry, we’ll see a warm up for Thanksgiving.

Tonight: becoming cloudy, light snow moving in from the south toward daybreak.

FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday: snow changing to a rain and snow mix. Temperatures warm to well above freezing, highs 37-40 degrees.

Friday: mostly cloudy, a bit windy.

Saturday: chance of light snow.

Sunday: mostly cloudy, chilly.

Next week: a warm up likely into Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.