FIRST ALERT DAY on Thursday as snow moves in then becomes a rain/snow mix

TOLEDO (WTOL) - With wintry weather moving in, Thursday will be a FIRST ALERT DAY.
Expect a snow to rain/snow mix. But don’t worry, we’ll see a warm up for Thanksgiving.
Tonight: becoming cloudy, light snow moving in from the south toward daybreak.
FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday: snow changing to a rain and snow mix. Temperatures warm to well above freezing, highs 37-40 degrees.
Friday: mostly cloudy, a bit windy.
Saturday: chance of light snow.
Sunday: mostly cloudy, chilly.
Next week: a warm up likely into Thanksgiving.
