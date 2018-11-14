Findlay City Mission holds fundraiser for next year operating cost

FINDLAY (WTOL) - This week is National Homelessness and Hunger awareness week.
In Findlay, the City Mission is using this week to raise funds for next year. The Findlay City Mission is the only homeless shelter in Hancock County, and serves communities in a 40 mile radius. They average lodging 75 to 80 a people a night and serve 60,000 meals a year.
This week, they are spreading the word to try to raise up to $150,000 to go towards next years operating expenses. But they also need volunteers to be willing to sign up and help out as well.
“The volunteers help us serve meals, clean, organize the food, sort the food, weight the food; all of those things. So yes, the volunteers are crucial to what we do. And once they’re here, they usually get a love for the mission and the people,” said Ruthie Tong, operations director of Findlay City Mission.
The shelter is funded and operated entirely from donations.
They hope this fundraiser can not only raise the funds needed, but help raise awareness the homelessness is a real issue in this rural county.
This time of year is always a busy time for the mission, and also, the holidays seem to be the biggest period of donations from the area. But the mission wants to remind people that they also need that kind of support for the rest of the year as well.
“In January, February, March, April, May; we’re still doing this. So, we definitely need the support now, but definitely need the support year round.” said Tong.
If you’d like to donate or volunteer to the Findlay City Mission, you can call 419-423-9151
