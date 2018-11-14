Fill your tank for less! We found gas for $1.99 in Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Two local gas stations were found with gas prices at $1.99 a gallon on Wednesday.
Both the Sunoco and Speedway on N. Reynolds had this deal going and the pumps were crowded with people ready to cash in on the offer.
So much in fact, that the Sunoco on N. Reynolds ran out of gas completely by early afternoon.
Others have mentioned getting the same price with a Kroger card or at Costco.
However, if you don’t have a Kroger card or a Costco membership, then it seems like the Speedway on N. Reynolds and Dorr is the way to go.
