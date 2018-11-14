Fiery crash between pickup truck, semi leaves 2 dead in US 30 crash

DELPHOS (WTOL) - Police are investigating a 2-vehicle crash that took the lives of 2 people on Tuesday.
The crash happened on US 30 near Delphos around 3 p.m.
Police say 36-year-old James Patterson of Van Wert was driving a Dodge Dakota eastbound on US 30 when he lost control and went into the westbound lanes.
Police say Patterson’s vehicle collided with a semi driven by 79-year-old William Wolfe of Colorado, causing both vehicles to catch on fire.
Police say Patterson and his passenger, 30-year-old Jeremy Shults of Van Wert were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Wolfe and his passenger, 61-year-old Linda Rinda-Wolfe were treated for minor injuries.
The crash caused US 30 to close for a time. The semi was hauling sulfuric acid, a hazardous material, but no leakage of the acid was detected.
Police say everyone involved was wearing their seat belts.
