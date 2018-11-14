Call 11 for Action: Warrant issued for man accused of ripping off south Toledo couple over roof installation

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A criminal warrant was issued on Wednesday for 35-year-old Mike Vinet.
He’s accused of theft by deception after allegedly taking $1,500 from Ronda and Steve Bishop and agreeing to repair the roof on their south Toledo home.
WTOL first introduced you to Vinet and Ronda Bishop Nov. 7. Since we shared Ronda's story one week ago, so much has happened. Despite promising to pay Bishop back on camera, Vinet has done no such thing.
However, calls and e-mails from law enforcement officials to concerned neighbors have flooded in, the people wishing to lend a hand.
"I told her that I would provide all the labor and ask for donations from big supply houses to cover her roof at no cost to her," said Jeff Moore, owner of Jeff Moore Roofing, LLC.
Moore said he used to employ Vinet, but immediately fired him after learning of this incident with the Bishops.
"I didn't feel guilty, I felt ashamed for small business people," Moore said. "That's exactly how I felt. And my employees reached out to me and said, 'Jeff, we should do this for this lady.' So we're gonna do it."
The power of community: leaving a victim with at least a partially-happy ending.
"I was amazed," Ronda admitted. "I didn't know people would do that, you know. For the community to help, it's just amazing."
Vinet was not immediately arrested. It was unclear when the warrant would be executed.
