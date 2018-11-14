BBB: Be on the lookout for holiday scammers

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Better Business Bureau warns that scammers are already gearing up for the holiday season.
You may have seen a coupon floating around Facebook for $200 off your Kroger purchase on Black Friday. The company says it’s fake.
“Secret Sister” is also making the rounds again on Facebook saying ‘buy one $10 gift and get 36 gifts in return.’ The BBB says to stay away from this one too.
“The postal code prohibits this. It’s against the law to engage in a pyramid scheme like this,” says Dick Eppstein of the Better Business Bureau.
The BBB says this is just the beginning of holiday season scamming.
“More so now than any time of the year, you have to protect yourself, because the bad guys are out there and they’re after you,” Eppstein said.
Many people will be taking to their phones or computers on Black Friday, but the BBB wants you to consider some things before you shop online.
“New websites are popping up, nobody’s ever seen before. They don’t have addresses on them. They don’t have phone numbers on them, but they’re offering all kinds of fabulous merchandise, luxury items, toys that nobody else has,” explains Eppstein.
He adds that those websites may say their credit card system is down and will ask you to send a money order. He says it’s a scam.
The BBB says stick to retailers you're familiar with. You can always do a search for a website you're looking to buy from with the word "scam" to see if anything pops up.
The BBB says you may even get a brick and mortar store to price match.
“Talk to the retailer and say, ‘look, I see on the internet that this item is $10 cheaper from Amazon, will you lower your price?’ A lot of them will,” says Eppstein.
No matter where you shop, the BBB encourages you to shop with a credit card.
“Not with a debit card and certainly not sending cash,” Eppstein said.
