Adrian Dominican Sisters heading to Iraq on peace mission

ADRIAN, MICH. (WTOL) - Many of us dream about being able to travel the world. Some of us for pleasure, others on business.
For two Adrian Dominican Sisters who are preparing to head to the Middle East on Wednesday, it’s a true privilege.
Their mission: To meet with their counterparts in Iraq and learn about plans for supporting thousands of families displaced by ISIS in 2014. The two Adrian Dominican sisters will be with a Lay Dominican woman from California in the delegation.
“After more than three years, to try to return to demolished convents and works and villages,” said Sister Rose Ann Schlitt. “How could we not be in solidarity with them?”
Schlitt is one of the three on this delegation from the U.S. on an 11-day trip. They don’t know much of what they’ll be tasked with when they’re on the ground, but that’s OK. As long as they’re sources of comfort and hope, that’s good enough, she said.
“Mainly what we want to do is simply to be with them, to hear from them, to try to perhaps lessen some of the tensions and the trauma,” Schlitt said.
A noble job awaits, but it’s nothing Schlitt and company haven’t already done. They have quite literally spanned the globe on these types of missions.
Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Peru; Nicaragua, Mexico, Rome, and the Philippines are some of the places Schlitt has visited.
With rosary in hand and peace on her mind, on Wednesday she can add Iraq to that list.
