Woman charged after school bus crash sends 5 children to hospital

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - Five children were taken to a hospital for minor injuries after a car crashed into their Dinwiddie County school bus Monday morning.
Virginia State Police were called to the crash on Boydton Plank Road, just north of Duncan Road around 6:45 a.m.
Officials say the school bus driver activated the vehicle’s hazard lights and stop bar to pick up students when a car rear-ended it.
“[I was} freaked out, scared, worried,” said Frances Scaggs, whose daughter was on the bus Monday morning. “There are several bus accidents around here all the time.”
Scaggs said she woke up to text messages from her daughter about the accident. After seeing those messages she rushed to the scene.
“There were fire trucks, ambulances, police, everything,” she said. “The road was blocked off. I got out of the car, walked up there and waited off to the side for a minute and then walked over to ask if I could get her off the bus.”
From there Scaggs took her daughter to the doctors, where they diagnosed her with a mild concussion leaving her out of school for at least a week.
“Now she seems to be getting a little worse,” Scaggs said. “She says her headache is worse, she’s dizzy. She fell asleep for about 20 minutes, took me a little bit to get her awake, but she’s awake now. She is okay, but it’s very concerning.”
Petersburg Trading Outlet Center captured the moment of impact on the store’s surveillance cameras.
In the video you can see the bus activate the hazard lights to stop and pick up a student. It isn't until eight seconds later that you finally see the driver of the SUV slam on her breaks.
“It’s scary,” Scaggs said.
The driver of the car, Elizabeth Overby, 76, of Sutherland, VA was charged with following too close. She was also taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
Five students from the bus were transported to the hospital for minor injuries, and released later, but Scaggs is concerned about the other students who were never transported.
“She was in the second seat from the front, so I worry about the children in the middle of the bus,” Scaggs said. “Are they getting treated properly and getting tested out? I hope that they’re all okay.”
EMS assessed the students on scene, and a Dinwiddie School spokeswoman said the nurses at the schools also looked at the students when they arrived.
Now Scaggs has a message for all drivers.
"Just be a little bit more safe on the roads,” she said. ”It’d be a lot better.”
Thirty students from 6th to 12th grade were on bus No. 95 when it was hit.
State police did not charge the driver of the school bus because she was deemed not at fault.
