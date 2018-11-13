Text 9-1-1 gives people new way to get help in case of emergency

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A new way to connect with 9-1-1 in case of emergencies was unveiled in Lucas County on Tuesday.
Imagine you find yourself in a dangerous situation where talking on the phone isn’t an option; or you’re hearing impaired and speaking over the phone can be challenging.
Now, that can be remedied by texting 9-1-1.
Lucas County leaders have been working to create a Text 9-1-1 program since last year.
They launched a soft run this summer, training personnel on how to answer texts and man the program. Dispatchers also learned to respond to texts from those who are hearing impaired.
The new Text 9-1-1 program will work for cell phone users in Lucas County.
Leaders say they hope the program will give a new voice to those facing domestic violence situations and those who are hearing impaired.
“Texting to 9-1-1 is a critical program. It allows for persons who either can’t speak or can’t talk at the moment or for serious situations where the voice call doesn’t work, to give another safety measure for people in need to reach 9-1-1, but need to do it via text instead of voice call," said Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak.
Officials want to emphasize that you should only text 9-1-1 if you are unable to call. Calling is the most efficient way for dispatchers to respond to you.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.