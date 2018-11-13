Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell a no-show as deadline approaches

FILE - In this Dec. 25, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Houston. The Le'Veon Bell watch is almost over for the Steelers. The star running back has until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, afternoon to sign his one-year franchise tender and be eligible to play this season. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, FIle) (Michael Wyke)