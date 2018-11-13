Source: Hue Jackson to join Bengals staff

Move comes same day as Bengals fire defensive coordinator

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson walks on the field before an NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, in Cleveland. Cleveland is coming off an 0-16 embarrassment and can only hope to be respectable. Since the creation of the current AFC North in 2002, the Browns are the only team never to finish in first place. (AP Photo/David Richard, File) (David Richard)
By Joe Danneman | November 12, 2018 at 8:15 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 5:21 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - Recently-fired Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson will join the Bengals coaching staff, a source told FOX19 Now.

Jackson, a former Bengals assistant coach, will join Marvin Lewis' staff with a title that is yet to be determined. The Bengals fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday.

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson watches during warm-ups before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Jackson is a long-time friend and colleague of Marvin Lewis and coached seven years as an assistant coach in Cincinnati. He first started in 2004 as a wide receivers coach and also worked as a running backs coach and offensive coordinator.

Jackson spent parts of three seasons as the Browns head coach, but was fired after eight games this season and a 3-36-1 record with the Browns.

