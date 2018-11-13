SFWLC 2018: Trainer Tip #1, Home Circuit Training

TOLEDO (WTOL) - We are heading into the holiday season, and if you have joined our Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge at home, then we have some workout tips for you.
“OK, so you missed the weight-loss kick off. Don’t worry -- We can still help you get to your weight loss goal! The first thing you need to do is get up out of that chair or off that couch! Every week, we will give you a trainer tip, a healthy recipe and doctor’s orders, so you can be a part of the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge home team,” host Kelly Heidbreder said.
So -- stand up! Here’s your first home team workout!
“When you are starting an at-home workout routine, start out slow and work your way up. Make lists of your exercises and post them on your refrigerator or on your bathroom mirror. Keep them in a location where you will be reminded to stay on track throughout your week,” said Super Fitness Trainer Stephanie Strock.
Strock suggests these exercises:
Tabata program - each exercise lasts only four minutes. You push yourself as hard as you can for 20 seconds and rest for 10 seconds. This is one set. You’ll complete eight sets of each exercise.
- Work out hard for 20 seconds
- Rest for 10 seconds
- Complete 8 rounds
Exercise examples:
1. Push-ups
2. Bodyweight squats
3. Burpees
4. Mountain climbers
5. Jumping jacks
6. Situps
7. Plank
8. Lunge
9. Can curls
10. Can shoulder press
“Put a tabata workout on your exercise plan at least three days a week,” Kelly said. “And if you want to be that home team champion, you might want to kick it up to four or five days a week!”
