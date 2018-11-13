New Jeep Wrangler pickup truck may be called ‘Gladiator’, not ‘Scrambler’

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The upcoming Jeep Wrangler pickup truck might not be called the Scrambler after all.
Automotive News is reporting the new truck is expected to be called the Jeep Gladiator, per a Jeep enthusiast website.
The name would be a nod to the 1963 version of the truck with the same name that debuted at the same time as the Wagoneer.
Fiat Chrysler hasn’t said much else about the pickup.
Automotive News reports it will have next-generation advanced safety system, including things like adaptive cruise control and autonomous braking.
The truck will debuted at the LA Auto Show at the end of this month.
