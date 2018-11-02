Myrtle Beach to host inaugural National College Cornhole Championship

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Locals believe a national spotlight will illuminate a sport gathering steam along the Grand Strand.
When Myrtle Beach hosts the first National College Cornhole Championship later this year, the event will bring nearly 250 teams to the area for the first-ever event.
According to a tweet from ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell, the event will be held on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, and will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN2.
“We’re a great destination for these types of sporting events,” said Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s Sports Tourism Director Jonathan Paris. “We’ve got the beach, the ocean and a ton of things for folks to do.”
Paris said once event directors see the renovations made to Myrtle Beach, they are sold.
“It’s a great piece of business for us in the shoulder season,” Paris said.
The winner of the championship, held at the Doubletree Hilton, will earn $25,000 in scholarship money.
Dave Shaffer, director of the Myrtle Beach chapter of the ACL, believes the event will continue to spark an already growing sport.
“[The championship] being televised and ACL bringing the tournament to Myrtle Beach, people will realize there is a presence here and hopefully it will keep growing and growing,” he said.
