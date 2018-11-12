Man pushes, steals dog from 12-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is working to help a boy find his dog.
Deputies say the American Bulldog was taken from the boy Sunday afternoon in the 7600 block of Hedgington Drive.
A man got out of his Chrysler sedan and pushed the 12-year-old down, and took his dog.
"He pushed me in the grass,” the boy said. “Took the leash out of my hand and took the dog and he left."
The 12-year-old, who we are not identifying, said the man who took his dog was violent and vulgar.
"’Give me that dog b- - - - -,’” the boy recalled.
The 12-year-old was walking his dog on his street Hedgington near Hacks Cross when a dark gray PT Cruiser drove up behind him.
The man jumped out and took his beloved 4-month-old American Bull Dog, Diamond.
“She was like a little sister to me like any dog I ever had,” the boy said. “She was like family so it hurt.”
He immediately called his father, John Black.
"He was crying on the phone told me everything and I rushed home,” Black said.
Black said he got Diamond as a family pet for him and his son.
“Trying to give him some responsibility with a dog,” Black said. “He got acclimated real quick.”
The 12-year-old was close to Diamond. "She’d sleep on my head, sleep on my stomach,” Black said.
Black posted photos of Diamond on Facebook and got a message from a woman who said she saw what she believed to be Diamond Sunday night in Millington with a man at Rivergate Racing.
Diamond is a distinctive white bull dog with a bluish diamond-shaped mark next to her left eye.
Black and his son want only one thing.
"If you have the dog, bring it back,” Black said.
If you have any information call SCSO detectives at 901-222-5600 or our dispatchers at 901-379-7625.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.