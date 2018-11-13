Keeping your home safe during the winter’s chill

TOLEDO (WTOL) - With two first alert days ahead and cold temperatures continuing. Several are turning up the heat at home. But doing that could put you at risk, experts say there are a few things you should do first.
Dave Curns spent several hours Monday raking leaves in his yard ahead of the predicted snow coming our way.
“This is the North,” said Dave Curns of Northwood. “You just have to be ready for it.”
He said he’s as ready as he can get for it. Already he’s changed the filter on his furnace and cleaned out his fireplace.
“Oh it’s real important you got to keep up with it,” said Curns. “If you don’t everything just falls apart.”
Helping you avoid a disaster is what Wojo’s Heating and Air Conditioning wants to do. Their phones have been ringing like crazy as several work to get their furnace’s checked by experts ahead of the winter blast.
“There’s a lot of things on the furnace that are safeties,” said Chuck Westenbarger, operations manager at Wojo’s. “You have censors that make sure that the unit is working properly and won’t shut down or won’t cause you any problems, carbon monoxide things like that. Pressure switches they get dirty over usage, over time and you need to have those cleaned to make sure that you don’t have failure when you need your furnace the most."
They suggest in very cold weather that you keep your thermostat at similar temperatures, make sure nothing is blocking your register or returns and experts also say using a humidifier at 35 percent can be helpful for comfort.
You can try to use some tricks to retain heat in your home like using door stops of window lenses, but if something goes wrong with your furnace it's best to call in experts.
“You’ve got to call somebody that is reputable,” explained Chuck Westenbarger. “Someone who’s going to be there when you need them, but you’re going to want to make sure it’s someone who you’re not their guinea pig, someone who has been doing this a while.”
There are several who will pull out the space heaters this week to adjust to the lower temperatures. If you do, the Toledo Fire Department suggests that you only use UL approved units that meet government standards for safety.
They said you should plug your heater directly into a wall and never use an extension cord or power strip. Toledo Fire also said you need a three-foot buffer between the heater and other objects and to not leave it running unattended.
TFD admits they do see a bump in fire runs this time of year because of alternate heating methods so they ask you never use a stove top or oven for heat. They say it’s important this time of year to make sure your fire alarms and Carbon Monoxide detectors are working because they could save your life.
