Japan rallies to beat MLB All-Stars 5-3 to lead series 3-1

MLB All-Star starter Kenta Maeda of the Los Angeles Dodgers touches the mound before pitching against All Japan in Game 4 of their All-Stars Series baseball at Mazda Zoom-Zoom Stadium in Hiroshima, western Japan, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The stadium is Maeda's former home when he was playing for the Hiroshima Carp. (Kyodo News via AP) (AP)