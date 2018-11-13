The Hancock Hotel in Findlay receives AAA Four Diamond rating

FINDLAY (WTOL) - Did you know one of the best hotels in Northwest Ohio is a brand new hotel in Findlay?
The Hancock Hotel in downtown Findlay has only been open since March, but it has already received one of the highest hospitality rankings from AAA. AAA has awarded the Hancock Hotel their coveted Four Diamond Rating.
Only 6.1 percent of all hotels in the country meet the criteria to receive the rating.
The Hancock Hotel offers 99 distinct rooms and more than 9,000 square feet of meeting space. It also features Mancy’s Steakhouse, open to the public in the lobby.
General Manager Matt Korsos said the focus on high quality service, and partnerships with local businesses has helped ensure this hotel remains a cut above other options.
“It just shows that we offer unique opportunities within the building. Whether it’s our local partnerships with local companies like Dietch’s chocolates or Wolfies nuts. It also means we are offering up to date technology , or current technology or even forward thinking opportunities within the building as well,” said Korsos.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.