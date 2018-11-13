First Alert Forecast: First Alert Day for light snow showers, minor accumulation

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Today is a First Alert Day! A few light snow showers early this morning, may taper off through daybreak for most areas. A few snow showers lingering east of Toledo through mid morning.
Nothing more than a slushy minor accumulation possible as most snow is melting on contact. It will be cold and windy today with highs more typical of the middle of winter in the low and middle 30s.
Winds will gust over 25 mph resulting in a wind chill in the 20s.
A First Alert Day continues into Wednesday morning with highs only near freezing. Wind chills, especially early in the day may be in the single digits.
The weekend will stay very cold ahead with highs in the low and middle 30s.
