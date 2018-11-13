Family thankful to strangers who saved their sister

TOLEDO (WTOL) - "I literally start like shaking and getting chills and goosebumps every time I think about it,” said Hanan Ramadan, a nursing student at UTMC.
Tears and gratitude flowed at the hospital Monday as family members thanked the strangers who saved their sister’s life.
Deb Teachout was having chest pains when she decided to drive herself and her two grandsons to the urgent care November 3. While at a stoplight, she went into cardiac arrest, bumping the car in front of her. The passengers of that car called 911. The driver of the car behind her jumped out to see what was wrong.
"She was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse,” said bystander Jill Lynam.
That’s when a UTMC nursing student on her way home pulled over, sensing something was wrong.
"I just got on top of her in her car and started doing chest compressions right away,” said Hanan Ramadan, a nursing student at UTMC.
Coached by 911, Hanan worked to save Deb while Jill sheltered Deb’s grandsons away from the traumatic events in her car. Between the two of them, a police officer and others, they managed to support Deb until paramedics rushed her to the hospital.
And that was nearly the end of it. The Good Samaritans said they tried to find out if Deb was okay after helping her that Saturday. They had nearly given up. Until a few days later, when Jill was tagged in a Facebook post by Deb’s sister, Amber “Bambi” McNamara. McNamara was looking for the people who saved her sister’s life in a post that’s been shared nearly 400 times.
Jill tagged Hanan, and when they found out Deb was alive, they both cried with relief.
“I literally just sat on my floor and started bawling, because she said she was still alive. Like I think that’s what got me the most that she was still alive. I didn’t even care that they were looking for me, but the fact that she was still fighting, and yeah, she’s gonna make it. I feel like that shook me,” said Ramadan.
“We’re just the tip of the iceberg here. There is hundreds of us that are so grateful to both of you girls. And the whole situation, it worked out really well,” said Robin Armstrong, Deb’s sister, looking to Hanan and Jill.
Three children, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many siblings and others who still have their loved one. It’s an impact Jill Lynam is still realizing.
”I’m speechless, I don’t know. I only did what I would want someone else to do if it was my family in need, and yeah,” said Lynam.For Deb, it’s all a blur.
She has no memory of the accident and is still healing. But she is thankful.
"Ahh it just makes me feel so, it’s a miracle. They’re angels,” said Deb Teachout.
These strangers now plan to be long-term friends. They’re already making dinner plans and the family plans to introduce Jill and Hanan to more family members who want to thank them.
But for Jill and Hanan, they say they’d do it over again and they hope anyone in their position would too.
