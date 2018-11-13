Downtown skating rink opens to public Saturday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Lace up! One SeaSkate opens to the public Saturday!
Go 419 Host Malena Caruso recently got an exclusive behind the tour of One SeaSkate.
The One Seagate building management group is operating the ice rink over the fountain between the One Seagate (Fifth Third) Building and the Renaissance Hotel.
Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter will run the skate shop and daily skate sessions.
Here’s a look at the details with Yvette Mayzes, managing the One SeaSkate Rink.
The rink will open to the public Saturday after the downtown Holiday Parade.
A 90-minute skate session is just $5. To rent skates it’s just $2 and you can have your own skates sharpened for a $1.
Tam-O-Shanter is running the day-to-day operations. This rink, which can fit roughly 100 skaters, is the first of its kind in downtown Toledo – it’s synthetic!
The rink is put together like a puzzle – the sections of “ice” act and react like real ice. The benefit to using synthetic ice is the rink is dependent on Mother Nature.
The rick will be open until Feb. 28.
The daily rink hours* are Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
For more details, go to OneSeaSkate.com
*Special hours for Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks are to be determined.
