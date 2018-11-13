Defiance Co. police looking for 2 theft suspects who fled the scene following a pursuit

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Defiance County police are looking for 2 suspects accused of theft who fled the scene after their vehicle crashed following a police pursuit Monday night.
The pursuit ended at Adams Ridge Rd. and Corressel Rd. and started in the area of 1500 N. Clinton St. and 1804 N. Clinton St. around 9:15 p.m.
Police and Northtowne Mall security were looking for a vehicle involved in a theft at JC Penny’s.
Police spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed leading police on a chase onto US 24, where speeds reached 100 mph in the pursuit.
The pursuit was temporarily called off until the suspect spun out of control on Banner School Rd.
Police chased the vehicle as it went down several different roads in the area before ending up on Adams Ridge Rd.
The vehicle lost control crossing Corressel Rd. and crashed into a power pole.
Police say a male was seen fleeing the vehicle into a cornfield. Another male was allegedly in the vehicle as well.
A Defiance County K9 officer was called to the scene, but then men were not found.
The case is under investigation.
Anyone with information should call the Defiance Police Department at 419-784-5050.
