Coroner: Woman was shot multiple times, man once at Friendly Village

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP (WTOL) - The Wood County Coroner says Nicole Delamotte-Ullman died from multiple gunshot wounds at the Friendly Village mobile home park in Perrysburg Township.
Her uncle, Robert J. Delamotte, died of a single gunshot wound, the coroner said Tuesday.
Both were discovered dead Monday. No other details were available from the coroner’s office.
Perrysburg Township Police have confirmed Delamotte-Ullman, 30, and Delamotte, 67, were the two people found.
Police confirmed that the two were related. According to a report from cleveland.com, the victims' relationship has been identified as niece and uncle.
The report also said that Delamotte-Ullman worked as a Plain Dealer culture reporter.
Police continued to be on the scene Tuesday and caution tape was put up all around the house where the two were found dead.
Neighbors in Friendly Village are now concerned that they aren’t getting answers or clarity from police.
“Yeah, I’m concerned, because it’s sort of weird. We know the guy, Bob, I think his name is Bob. I feel bad for the family because they were trying to get back together from what I understood,” said neighbor Sharon Nagle.
Police have not yet commented on if the public should be concerned following the homicide.
Senator Sherrod Brown tweeted about the incident as his wife, Connie Schultz, also worked at the Cleveland Plain Dealer newspaper from 1993 to 2011.
Delamotte-Ullman had previously been reported missing and was visiting relatives in the area.
A call to law enforcement officials regarding the situation came in around 9:30 a.m Monday after someone could not reach the two victims.
Cleveland.com’s report states that Perrysburg Township police are investigating the incident as a homicide, but no other information has been released.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.