College bowl game coming to Grand Strand in 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Grand Strand will be the host city for a new college bowl game in 2020.
The announcement of the creation of the Myrtle Beach Bowl was made Tuesday at Brooks Stadium on Coastal Carolina University’s campus by members of ESPN Events and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to a press release, the game will feature matchups from three conference partners – Conference USA, Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt Conference. Each conference will participate up to four times between 2020 and 2025.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl will be played at Brooks Stadium, located on CCU’s campus, and will be nationally televised on ESPN networks, the release stated.
Back in June, it was first announced that the Myrtle Beach area was one of two “near locks” to host two of three new bowl games.
According to the NCAA, there are currently 40 bowl games in addition to the national championship.
The current closest bowl game to Myrtle Beach is the Belk Bowl, which is scheduled to be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 29.
According to the NCAA, more than $465 million in playoff revenue was distributed to the college football conferences for the 2017-2018 year. That was up from nearly $441 million the previous year.
For the 2017-2018 year, more than $14 million went to the Sunbelt Conference. The majority of revenue went to the Southeastern Conference, with more than $88 million.
