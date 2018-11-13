4 arrests made in 2016 Pike County murders

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Attorney General Mike DeWine announced four arrests have been made in a 2016 murder case in which eight members of one family were killed.
According to the attorney general’s office, George “Billy” Wagner III, Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV, and Edward “Jake” Wagner were arrested in connection with the April 22, 2016, slayings.
Eight people – all belonging to the Rhoden family – were shot and killed in four homes in Pike County about 60 miles from Columbus on the night of April 21. The bodies were discovered April 22.
A news conference is planned for Tuesday afternoon to give more details on the arrests.
