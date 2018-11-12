28-year veteran colonel reflects on time in service

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Diana French started in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps during the Vietnam War.
She was active duty for three years and then on reserve for another 25, rising all the way to the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army.
While she never saw combat overseas, Col. French still has plenty of stories from her time in the service.
"That's back when we still drove Jeeps," French reminisced. "Now we don't drive Jeeps anymore. They drive Hummers and five-tons."
At 73, French looks back positively on her time in the service. Most of the nearly three decades she served were spent preparing for the worst.
"Our main purpose in the reserves during peace time is training," she said. "Training for war."
As one can imagine, that was no easy task. There really aren't many easy things about being a service member. French remembered one time when she had two lives in the balance. As the leader of her unit, she had to be two places at once.
"I had a code situation going on in the neurosurgical ICU and a code situation going on in the cardiac ICU at the same time and that really gets your adrenaline going," she said.
It was a challenging time, but it was one she deeply enjoyed because of her commitment to something bigger than herself: her country.
"I miss that sense of really being part of something valuable and important," French said.
She admitted there are good memories and bad ones from those days. Many lives saved, some lost. French appreciates that so many are thankful for her service, but the word "hero" is foreign to her.
“I haven’t done anything special,” she said. “That was my job.”
