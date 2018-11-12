Weekend fire destroys main hangar at Fostoria airport

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Cleanup continues in Flostoria where a weekend fire severely damaged a municipal airport.
When fire crews arrived at the Fostoria aiport late Saturday night, the blaze inside of their main hangar was so intense, the firefighters immediately took up a defensive mode to protect the remaining property.
Fostoria called in five additional neighboring departments to assist with the massive blaze, and crews remained on scene until nearly noon on Sunday.
Lost in the fire were two planes, multiple motorcycles, and thousands of dollars in equipment.
The cause has yet to be determined as the structure is still unsafe for entry.
The people who work at the airport are grateful that so many crews responded and helped contain the fire to only inside of the hangar.
“They did a great job, they saved the house next to us of the gentlemen that lives here. They did an excellent job, everyone was courteous, and well responded. There’s two hangars with 16 more airplanes near here and they saved all of that, they took care of everything,” said Dave Sniffen, manager of the Fostoria airport.
Despite the fire, the Fostoria is open to daytime air traffic. But the fire also knocked out the runway lights, so the airport will be closed overnights until they can repair that electrical system.
