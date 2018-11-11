Tri-State woman will help decorate White House for Christmas

Her eyes well-up with happy tears, as she reads this loving note he wrote to her. “Thanks for being my love, my best friend, and my coworker. You have kept reaching for the stars and have accomplished so much. I will always be there for you! I am so happy for you!” she read with happy tears in her eyes. "My children were sitting there, wondering why is mom crying? What’s the matter? What’s going on?” she said laughing.