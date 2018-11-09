Tilted Kilt chain to be sold for $10; buying company to take on debt

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Tilted Kilt franchise, which consists of 34 restaurants across the country, is reportedly being sold for only $10.
The company that intends on acquiring the bar chain will also assume the debt and future expenses amassed by Tilted Kilt’s ownership, according to the food service website Food Newsfeed.
SDA Holdings, LLC, a company operated by ARC Group, must take on approximately $1.8 million in debt and stick to $1.5 million in future payment obligations as part of the transaction.
After opening in 2012, Cleveland’s Tilted Kilt location closed at the end of September. There are plans for a Panini’s Bar & Grill to move in to the barspace.
The Cleveland location was the last left in Ohio, but several Tilted Kilt pubs remain in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Nevada, California, and Texas.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.