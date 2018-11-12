Suspect responsible for west Toledo restaurant robbery is on the loose

By WTOL Newsroom | November 12, 2018 at 3:59 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 3:59 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A west Toledo pizza restaurant is recovering after being robbed Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

The robbery happened at J Cups Pizza located on west Alexis Road.

The clerk that worked at the time of the incident told police a man walked in and asked to use the phone. After the man spoke with someone for a few seconds, he hung up the phone and left.

When the same man came back into the store after a few minutes and demanded the clerk give him everything in the register.

The man got away with an unknown amount of cash.

