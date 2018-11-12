Singing nurse brings joy to patients in Michigan hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI (WWMT/CNN) - A nurse in Michigan is caught on video singing to a hospice care patient and the patient’s family says the song gave him strength to keep fighting.
Even the toughest of men succumb to illness. Roberta Lytle says her father Robert Olson was a hardworking man who didn’t retire until he was 85 years old.
But, suddenly Olson started having trouble breathing, which resulted in a trip to the hospital.
"Took him to Bronson hospital. He was there about a week,” said Lytle. “We did not think he was coming home this time. "
But when nurse Brenda Buurstra walked in, Lytle says her father was beaming, his whole countenance changed, and he had a big smile.
"While we were there it took him a week just to be able to talk. We were watching a show, Pat Boone, and he told the nurse 'I don't like him, but I like a song that his daughter sings.' and this lady just starts singing."
The singing nurse lifted Olson’s spirit
"if you listen to the video, you can hear him trying to sing at the very end. But it changed him. It was like, like he knew he was going to go home."
A week later, Robert was sent home from the hospital.
"And that, for me, is what nursing is all about. To touch their life. To touch their heart. To make that awful hospital stay they're havin to go through just a little bit better, a little bit brighter," said Buurstra.
