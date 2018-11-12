Ohio florist to decorate the White House for Christmas

TOLEDO (WTOL) - An Ohio florist will be heading to Washington D.C. to help decorate the White House for Christmas.
Vickie Wenstrup’s husband had been writing letters to the White House to the floral designer to get Vickie the gig all behind her back.
Vickie found out she got the job last month.
“I just thought I’d like to be a part of it someday," Vickie said. “Very blessed and very appreciative of the opportunity that they’re giving me, to be a part of this."
Vickie and her husband will leave Thanksgiving morning and will start the work on Friday morning to finish by the end of the weekend.
The White House Christmas design will be unveiled November 26th.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.