Ohio father calls police on his misbehaving kids

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Tuscarawas County father, frustrated and fed up with his four young children, called police for help over the weekend.
The man called the non-emergency line to report that his kids, ages 13, 11, 8 and 5, were running around the house, not listening to him and refusing to go to bed.
This is what he told the operator on Saturday at 8:35 p.m.
“Like, my kids are out of control,” the dad began. He went on to say, “They run around the house, they break stuff all the time, like right now I’m on the phone with you, and they’re sitting here laughing at me and making faces and everything else.”
Sheriff Orvis Campbell says deputies came out to the house. He says the kids listened immediately when the deputies told them to go to bed. The dad declined to file any unruly charges.
The sheriff says this is not an uncommon call. He says deputies will help out when a parent feels frustrated so the situation doesn’t escalate. But he does think it’s a fine line to cross.
Sheriff Campbell says, in this case, it appears the dad was tired and frustrated. He’s a truck driver and had just returned home from a trip. He had the kids alone and couldn’t seem to get them to listen and go to bed.
