ODOT preparing roads for evening’s expected snowfall

TOLEDO (WTOL) - With snowfall expected Monday night, the Ohio Department of Transportation has already started getting ready for your Tuesday morning commute.
Tuesday and Wednesday are also First Alert Days, with bitterly cold temperatures and snow flurries predicted.
On Monday night, minor accumulations, possibly up to 1 inch are possible. This could create a few slippery spots on sidewalks, driveways, some untreated roads and bridges.
ODOT auto technicians were prepping brine ahead of the expected snowfall.
A tweet from ODOT noted “crews will be out all night clearing the roads, but please allow yourself extra time to get to work tomorrow.”
Travel with caution Tuesday morning. It will be cold and windy into Tuesday afternoon with wind gusts over 30 mph and temperatures plunging back toward the freezing mark. Wind chill will be in the 20s much of the day.
On Wednesday, the First Alert Day continues for the predicted cold and brisk weather. It will feel like the middle of winter with highs in the low 30s. and wind chills in the teens and 20s.
The weekend will be very cold with highs in the 30s.
