Northwest Ohio 9/11 Memorial to open tomorrow

SWANTON (WTOL) - A memorial 2 years in the making is finally coming to life on Tuesday.
The 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard is hosting an event to celebrate the public opening of the Northwest Ohio 9/11 Memorial.
The memorial will include actual 9/11 artifacts, including a steel beam from the World Trade Center, limestone blocks from the Pentagon and soil from where Flight 93 went down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Following the announcement, members of the community will be able to register for tours.
