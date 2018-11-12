Lace ‘em up! Ice skating rink taking shape in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s a first in downtown Toledo, an ice-skating rink!
Not just any ice-skating rink, One SeaSkate is a synthetic ice rink taking shape over the fountain in between the Fifth Third Building and the Renaissance Hotel.
It's scheduled to open Friday. The 90-minute skate sessions will cost just $5. You can rent skates for $2 and get your own skates sharpened for just $1.
One Seagate manages the fountain and outdoor space. Tam-O-Shanter will operate the skate shop and rink. The rink is expected to stay open through the end of February.
See the full behind the scenes story with Go 419 Host Malena Caruso on Wednesday.
