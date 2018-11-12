KeyBank donates $500K to Ebied Neighborhood Promise

TOLEDO (WTOL) - ProMedica has been working to benefit uptown neighborhoods
That is why Monday morning, ProMedica announced a sizable donation made to the Ebeid Neighborhood Promise by KeyBank.
The donation brings the organization another step closer to achieving the $50 million goal set forth for its initiative.
ProMedica’s president and CEO spoke about the company’s commitment to the community.
"This $500,000 will go a long way to help our financial opportunity coaches get people re-trained for other jobs. We have a training center here in Ebeid. There’s some work going on as far as housing in the neighborhood. This money here specifically will go to training for financial opportunity coaching.
ProMedica leaders also reiterated how the Ebeid Neighborhood Promise initiative will help strengthen local neighborhoods by addressing social factors that affect health and well-being.
