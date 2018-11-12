First Alert Forecast: More snow on the way

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the 20s. Mainly cloudy skies today, a dry and chilly afternoon with highs reaching toward 40 degrees this afternoon.
A First Alert Day is in effect for Tuesday. Snow will arrive overnight and into Tuesday morning. Minor accumulations, possibly up to 1″ are possible.
It will be cold and windy into Tuesday afternoon with wind gusts over 30 mph and temperatures plunging back toward the freezing mark.
A First Alert Day continues into Wednesday for cold and brisk weather. It will feel like the middle of winter with highs in the low 30s.
The weekend will be very cold with highs in the 30s.
