Findlay homeless shelter needs donations to keep its doors open

FINDLAY (WTOL) - The Findlay City Mission is Hancock County’s only emergency homeless shelter.
It’s funded entirely from private donations and gets no government funding.
But finances are being stretched to the limit as the mission begins to take in more residents, something you wouldn’t expect in a rural community.
“And unfortunately in recent months what we’ve seen is a lot of elderly people or people with special needs who are dropped off by family members,” said Mission Executive Director Joy Barger.
That’s one of the reasons the mission has launched a fundraising campaign called ‘Shining A Light On Homelessness.’
The goal is to raise $150,000, but perhaps more importantly, awareness about homelessness in Hancock County.
“We need the sustainability. We need the constant support from the community,” said Ms. Barger.
Programs at the mission aim to get residents back on their feet, in the workplace and living on their own.
Shacota Gayheart and her daughter Tylah, a sophomore at Findlay High School, are a success story.
They’ve both got new jobs after living at the mission for two and a half months.
“I just gained employment at the Center for Autism and Dyslexia,” said Ms. Gayhart.
Tylah is making new friends at school and working at McDonald’s.
“Right now I’m doing the frying, drive through all that good stuff,” said Tylah.
The mission will next help the ladies find an apartment.
If you’d like to help financially or volunteer your time, go to www.finlaymission.org for information.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.