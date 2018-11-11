Cleveland Browns defeat Atlanta Falcons 28-16

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane)
By Jonathan Jankowski | November 11, 2018 at 2:14 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 8:17 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have won their first game in five weeks with a 28-16 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons were 6-point favorites to win the game, but the Browns picked up momentum fast with Baker Mayfield going 12/12 with two touchdown passes in the first half.

Browns kept the ball rolling when RB Nick Chubb took it to the house with his 92-yard touchdown in the third quarter, the second-longest run by a rookie in NFL history.

The Browns' season record rises to 3-6-1 while the Falcons fall to 4-5.

