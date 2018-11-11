Cleveland Browns defeat Atlanta Falcons 28-16

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have won their first game in five weeks with a 28-16 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons were 6-point favorites to win the game, but the Browns picked up momentum fast with Baker Mayfield going 12/12 with two touchdown passes in the first half.
Browns kept the ball rolling when RB Nick Chubb took it to the house with his 92-yard touchdown in the third quarter, the second-longest run by a rookie in NFL history.
The Browns' season record rises to 3-6-1 while the Falcons fall to 4-5.
