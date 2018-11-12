Black Friday store hours, closures

By WTOL Newsroom | November 12, 2018 at 7:05 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 7:05 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Thanksgiving and the unofficial holiday of Black Friday are almost upon us.

Plan you weekend now with this list of stores that are open on Black Friday.

Store Hours:

  • Ace Hardware - Vary by Location 
  • At Home - 9 AM to 10 PM 
  • Barnes & Noble - 8 AM 
  • Bass Pro Shops - Thanksgiving 8 AM to 6 PM and Black Friday 5 AM to 9 PM or 10 PM (doorbusters end at 11 AM Black Friday) 
  • Belk - Thanksgiving 4 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 6 AM to 10 PM 
  • Best Buy - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 8 AM 
  • Big Lots - Thanksgiving 7 AM to Midnight and Black Friday 6 AM 
  • BJ's Wholesale Club - 7 AM and Normal Closing Hours 
  • Blain’s Farm & Fleet - 6 AM 
  • Burlington - 7 AM 
  • Cabela's - Thanksgiving 8 AM to 6 PM and Black Friday 5 AM to 9 PM or 10 PM (doorbusters end at 11 AM Black Friday) 
  • Costco - 9 AM 
  • CVS - Regular Business Hours 
  • Dick's Sporting Goods - Thanksgiving 6 PM to 2 AM and Black Friday 5 AM to 10 PM 
  • Gander Outdoors - Vary by Location 
  • Guitar Center - 7 AM to 9 PM 
  • Half Price Books - 9 AM 
  • Harbor Freight - 7 AM to 9 PM 
  • Hobby Lobby - 8 AM to 9 PM 
  • Home Depot - 6 AM 
  • HomeGoods - 7 AM 
  • Homesense - 7 AM 
  • JCPenney - Thanksgiving 2 PM to Black Friday 10 PM 
  • Kmart - Thanksgiving 6 AM to Midnight and Black Friday 6AM to 10PM
  • Kohl's - Thanksgiving 5 PM to Black Friday 1 PM for doorbusters (call local store for closing time)
  • Lowe's - 6 AM to 10 PM 
  • Macy's - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 2 AM and Black Friday 6 AM to 1 PM for doorbusters (call local store for closing time) 
  • Marshalls - 7 AM 
  • Mattress Firm - 8 AM to 8 PM, with select stores open until 9 PM 
  • Meijer- Thanksgiving 6 AM through Black Friday 
  • Menards - 6 AM 
  • Music and Arts - 10 AM to 9 PM 
  • Northern Tool - 6 AM to 9 PM
  • Office Depot & OfficeMax - 8 AM to 9 PM
  • Old Navy - Thanksgiving 3 PM to Black Friday 10 PM 
  • Petco - 8 AM 
  • PetSmart - 7 AM to 9 PM
  • Pier 1 Imports - Vary by Location 
  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses - 8 AM to 9 PM 
  • Sam's Club - 7 AM 
  • Sears - Thanksgiving 6 PM and Black Friday All Day 
  • Shopko - Thanksgiving 2 PM to Black Friday 10 PM for Stores; Until 2 PM for doorbusters 
  • Sierra Trading Post - 7 AM 
  • Sportsman's Warehouse - 6 AM 
  • Sprint - 8 AM - 9 PM (Company Owned) 
  • Stage Stores - Thanksgiving 1 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 6 AM to 10 PM 
  • Staples - 7 AM 
  • Stein Mart - 7 AM to 10 PM 
  • Target - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 7 AM 
  • T.J. Maxx - 7 AM 
  • Tractor Supply - 6 AM 
  • Walgreens - Regular Business Hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 
  • Walmart - Thanksgiving 6 PM 

While this is a large list of stores that will be open, some stores will be closed for Black Friday.

Stores Closed:

  • A.C. Moore
  • Abt Electronics
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Ace Hardware
  • Acme Tools
  • Allen Edmonds
  • American Girl
  • At Home
  • AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Blain’s Farm & Fleet
  • Bob’s Discount Furniture
  • Burlington
  • Christopher & Banks
  • Cost Plus World Market
  • Costco
  • Craft Warehouse
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Dillard’s
  • dressbarn (majority of stores)
  • El Dorado Furniture
  • Fleet Farm
  • Gander Outdoors
  • Gardner-White Furniture
  • Guitar Center
  • H&M
  • Half Price Books
  • Harbor Freight Tools
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Homesense
  • IKEA
  • JOANN Stores
  • Lamps Plus
  • Lowe’s
  • Mall of America
  • Marshalls
  • Mattress Firm
  • Menards
  • Micro Center
  • Music & Arts
  • Nebraska Furniture Mart
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Northern Tool
  • Office Depot & OfficeMax
  • Outdoor Research
  • P.C. Richard & Son
  • Patagonia
  • Pep Boys
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • Publix
  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
  • REI
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sierra Trading Post
  • Sportsman’s Warehouse
  • Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
  • Staples
  • Stein Mart
  • Sur La Table
  • The Container Store
  • The Original Mattress Factory
  • The Paper Store
  • TJ Maxx
  • Tractor Supply Co.
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Trollbeads
  • Von Maur
  • West Marine

