Before he goes, Ohio bride gets married in grandfather’s hospital room

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - This wasn’t the way it was suppose to happen.
Lindsay Miller wasn’t supposed to marry her fiance, Keith Lewandowski, until 2020.
But then again, Lindsay’s grandfather wasn’t supposed to be diagnosed with cancer either.
One week ago, Bob Miller was told he had Stage 4 prostate and bone cancer at Summa Hospital in Akron.
It was devastating news for the entire family.
“He and I have always had a close relationship,” Lindsay said. “We are both the only middle children in the family so we’ve always bonded and joked over it.”
Grandfathers often have a special connection to certain grandchildren and that is pretty apparent here.
“When I went to college, I pierced both sides of my nose and dyed my hair a lot, and got tattoos,” Lindsay said. “He got fake nose rings to wear, a fake tattoo sleeve to match me.”
So when Bob was diagnosed, Lindsay said she knew what needed to happen.
The 2020 wedding date needed to become Nov. 9, 2018 in a hospital room.
“My other grandparents passed away a few years ago so it made it even more important for me to have him see me get married,” Lindsay said.
There were six people in the hospital room around 11 a.m. for the ceremony today.
A Facetime phone call was even placed to Lindsay’s two sisters, one in Spain and one in New York.
With Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Oldfield officiating, Lindsay fulfilled two dreams today.
She is now Mrs. Lindsay Lewandowski, and her grandfather got to see his granddaughter get married.
