Annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast brings service men and women together

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Monday morning, The University of Toledo and WTOL's Dan Cummins took time to honor Toledo area veterans for Veterans Day at the 14th Annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Corey Daunhauer was one of the event volunteers. Every year, he looks to his family for inspiration and celebration on Veterans Day.
“Growing up I had two grandfathers both in the military; my Mom’s was in the Air Force, my Dad’s Dad was Army. Both purple heart recipients and growing up they instilled in me the value of country before self,” Daunhauer said. “It’s a way to give back in my opinion to those who came before me.”
The men and women at this breakfast span generations and different branches of the military, something very special for Master Sgt. Steven Kosinski.
“It gives us a spirit of camaraderie and brotherhood in one room with all branches of service. Of course the camaraderie and rivalry all happens but we’re all one fight, one war and everyone comes together and appreciates each other at this event,” Kosinski said.
