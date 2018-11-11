Leicester's farewell to owner who delivered soccer fairytale

Before the game, club officials including Aiyawatt viewed the area that has become a makeshift memorial to his father a few minutes' walk from the stadium. The Leicester vice chairman, who is also known as Top, inspected the carpet of flowers that have been formed in front of a picture of Vichai and the word "boss" in blue and white flowers. The hundreds of soccer jerseys and club banners from Leicester and rival clubs that were placed outside the stadium in the days after the disaster have now been placed on railings nearby.