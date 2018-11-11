Tiger Mediterranean Bakery to offer free meals to veterans

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Tiger Mediterranean Bakery will be offering free meals to all active and veteran members of the United States military on Monday.
The bakery’s “Hommus For Our Heroes” special is in honor of Veteran’s Day and those eligible will receive a free Tiger Bakery Meal Special.
The bakery says that they believe it is their civic duty to offer troops a free meal at both of their locations.
Tiger Bakery locations can be found at 4215 Monroe St. and at 6710 West Central Ave.
Patrons must present a valid military ID to receive the deal.
