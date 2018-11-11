Sunset Bistro celebrates Veterans Day by giving all veterans 50% off

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Sunset Bistro in Bowling Green wants to give back to those who gave everything.
For Veterans Day this year, the restaurant is offering veterans 50 percent off, as well as donating 15 percent of all sales to Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
DAV is a nonprofit charity that gives veterans and their families the support they need. The group provides veterans with things like rides to medical appointments, help looking for work and assistance with benefit claims.
The 15 percent donation to this organization will be made in the name of David D. Brott, Vietnam Combat Veteran, 4th Infantry.
The owner of Sunset Bistro, Prudy Brott, said that her father was a Vietnam vet, who died from complications of agent orange.
The restaurant often holds events to honor those who served, with many more coming up in the month of December.
This deal is valid on Veterans Day, November 11.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.