Shooter on the run after double homicide

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Police are looking for the shooter in a double homicide from overnight.
The shooting took place around 3 a.m. at the corner of Lewis and Sylvania.
Police said there was one male victim and one female victim. One person was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center and later pronounced dead. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.
TPD did not immediately release the ages or the identities of the victims.
The shooter remains on the run.
