November Chill Continues: First Alert Days Ahead

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Our chilly November air isn’t going anywhere our forecast looks out through the last weekend before Thanksgiving.
First Alert Days are still in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered light snow showers will develop near or after midnight early Tuesday morning.
A light coating of snow is possible by daybreak Tuesday with more scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach freezing.
Wednesday will likely be a dry day but once again highs will have a tough time getting warmer than 32 degrees. An active and chilly pattern continues into this weekend with scattered rain/snow showers Friday and Saturday and highs below 40 degrees.
