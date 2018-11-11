Hangar destroyed by large fire at Fostoria Metropolitan Airport

FOSTORIA (WTOL) - A hangar at the Fostoria Metropoliton Airport two miles northeast of Fostoria was destroyed by fire on Saturday night.
As of 10:30 p.m. fire crews were still on the scene putting out hot spots.
The fire broke out around 9 p.m. and eventually caused the roof of the hangar to collapse.
Multiple departments battled the blaze including Fostoria, Rising Sun and Kansas.
It's unknown at this time if there were any planes or fuel inside the hanger but nearby residents report hearing explosions.
Officials say no one was injured.
A nearby house and office were not touched.
The airport is owned by the city of Fostoria.
