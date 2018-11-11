Google’s ‘Veterans Voices’ showcases stories of service

(WTOL) - To honor our veterans, Google and YouTube have partnered with StoryCorps, a nonprofit with a large archive of veterans’ stories, to launch an interactive, animated Veterans Day Google Doodle.
The Google animation will feature five veteran’s stories, including one from each branch of the U.S. military.
As part of this initiative, YouTube has set out to encourage everyone to interview a veteran in their life, and upload the video to YouTube or the Storycorps app with the hashtag #VeteransVoices.
The stories collected through the Storycorps app could be submitted to be included permanently in the Library of Congress.
In addition to helping with Veterans Voices, Google has been looking at different ways to help veterans succeed in civilian life, including helping veteran-led small businesses.
To celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week, Google is helping these businesses connect with customers through their promoted pins on Google Maps. This makes it so when a user searches a business in Maps, they will see the new veterans attribute to let them know if it is owned or led by a veteran.
Since last August, Google has also made it easier for veterans to look for jobs.
Service members can enter their military occupational specialty code (MOS, AFSC, NEC) into Google Search and see relevant jobs that require similar skills to those used in their military roles.
Google.org also gave the USO (United Service Organizations) a $2.5 million grant to provide training and career help for military personnel transitioning back into civilian life, military spouses and veterans.
